All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and is regarded as one of the most successful NFL coaches of all time.

He has been credited with turning the football franchise around entirely. As former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson explained to ESPN in January 2023, "It's amazing to see what the Chiefs have become. From where we were when Andy came in to where they are now, you wouldn't believe it if you didn't see it for yourself."

Prior to coaching the Chiefs, Andy Reid served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. He is now set to face off against his former team in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023.

Beyond coaching football, Reid is also a father of five children. He was also once an aspiring sportswriter, and in 2017 he told The Kansas City Star that the job made sense while he was in college. Reid said, "There's a point in college where you're not exactly sure what direction you're going, but I always thought it would be fun to write for Sports Illustrated."

From his time coaching the Philadelphia Eagles to winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, here's everything to know about Andy Reid.

He grew up near Dodger Stadium

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Reid was raised in Los Angeles and grew up only minutes away from Dodger Stadium where played Little League in Elysian Park as a child, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Our ballpark was right there where the players came out, and they used to stop by," Reid told the Inquirer in 2008. "I had a Steve Yeager catcher's mitt and a Manny Mota bat. They always gave us stuff."

He also reportedly worked as a food vendor at Dodger Stadium when he was a teenager.

He studied journalism and played football in college

Reid attended Brigham Young University, which is where he met his wife, Tammy Reid. While a student at BYU, the future NFL coach studied journalism and played college football — a fitting precursor for becoming a great football coach.

As Tammy later told the Chiefs, she was in the stands when Reid played one of the most important games of his collegiate career, the 1980 Holiday Bowl. Tammy told the outlet that despite the fact that BYU was down, she believed the team would still win — which they did with only four minutes left in the match. She shared, "That was my first experience with football and trusting that no matter how bleak it looks, I always believe Andrew and his guys will figure out a way to do it."

He coached the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 seasons

Sporting News/Getty

His professional coaching career began with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as an assistant coach. Reid later joined the Philadelphia Eagles as head coach in 1999. Three years later, he was named the Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the team.

In 2010, Bleacher Report credited Reid as being a true driving force behind the team and noted that he "turned a franchise tied for last in the league under former coach Ray Rhodes to a perennial playoff contender."

Reid coached the Eagles for 14 seasons from 1999 to 2012.

He has set records as an NFL coach

Maddie Meyer/Getty

The Chiefs coach is one of the most successful coaches in the NFL, and part of that success includes winning a lot of games. In October 2021, Reid became the first coach to win 100 games with two different teams after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30. The NFL reported that Reid won 140 games with the Eagles and 100 with the Chiefs.

Prior to 2023, Reid made three Super Bowl appearances as a head coach and one as an assistant coach. He has two Super Bowl wins to date: He led the Chiefs to victory as head coach in 2020 and was an assistant coach when the Green Bay Packers won in 1997.

He has five kids

Drew Hallowell/Getty

Reid shares five children with his wife Tammy: sons Britt, Garrett, and Spencer, and daughters Drew Ann and Crosby. In 2012, their son Garrett died of a drug overdose, and The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Andy Reid dedicated his 2020 Super Bowl victory to his late son. Tammy told reporters after the game, "The fact that we were all here, that was amazing. Except for 'G.' So sad, but I know he's watching us."

In February 2021, Reid's son Britt was involved in a multi-car accident that resulted in the injury of two children, one of which was in serious condition following the crash. At the time, Reid said in a statement, "My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who is fighting for her life. I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down, but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Britt allegedly admitted to drinking before the crash. At the time, Britt worked as the outside linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the team told PEOPLE in a statement, "The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved."

He has a funny story about the actor John Wayne

Reid was living in Los Angeles with his family when he unexpectedly met actor John Wayne. As NBC Sports reported in 2020, a young Reid was working for a meat shop in the city that often catered for green rooms and television stars when Wayne walked in and asked for a few more meatballs with his lunch. Reid refused and told the outlet that Wayne was restricted to three just like everyone else.

As he said, "They weren't huge meatballs. So like one time, John Wayne, he wanted a couple more meatballs. If I knew he played football I would've given him as many as he wanted. But I was told, I was instructed, to give three meatballs or we were gonna run out. You're getting three meatballs."