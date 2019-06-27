Soccer Star Ali Krieger Says Trump Is Angered by Women He 'Cannot Control or Grope'

Image zoom Donald Trump; Ali Krieger Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Marianna Massey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Another member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team is speaking out against Donald Trump in the midst of the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier this week, the president criticized star player Megan Rapinoe for staying silent during the national anthem and for saying she would decline an invitation to the White House if the U.S. team wins the tournament, which ends on July 7.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rapinoe’s teammate Ali Krieger responded to the president’s comments and said that she would also stay home if invited to visit Trump at the White House.

“In regards to the ‘President’s’ tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger, 34, wrote. (Over a dozen women have accused the president of misconduct or assault.)

“I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable,” she added.

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

Earlier this week, Trump told The Hill that he did not find Rapinoe’s national anthem protest — which is meant to highlight racial injustice and police misconduct in America — appropriate. The player, 33, has declined to sing along with her teammates as “The Star-Spangled Banner” plays before each World Cup match.

Then, in a recently released video with Eight By Eight magazine, which was filmed in January, Rapinoe said she would not accept an invitation to the White House if her team wins the tournament — a likely outcome, as they continue to demolish their opponents.

RELATED: Trump Criticizes Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe for Not Singing National Anthem After She Joined Colin Kaepernick’s Protest

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe told the publication in a video posted to their Twitter account on Tuesday. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Image zoom Megan Rapinoe Paul Currie/BPI/Shutterstock

The video drew the ire of the president, who responded in a series of tweets, saying he would be inviting the team win or lose.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump wrote.

“We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Trump, 73, added. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

RELATED: Trump Responds to Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Saying She’s ‘Not Going to the F—ing White House’