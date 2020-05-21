Newlywed Soccer Stars Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris Open Up About Keeping 'Romance Alive' in Isolation

Krieger and Harris — who helped the U.S. Women’s National soccer team win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final — began dating a decade ago when they met playing for the team

After they tied the knot in December, life took an unexpected turn for soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.

Just months after their stunning Miami wedding, the coronavirus pandemic hit — and the National Women's Soccer League athletes began sheltering at home.

"People have been wondering how we're doing during this quarantine time, which has been super challenging. I know for everyone out there, it hasn't been an easy time," Harris, 34, said about keeping the "romance alive" during a "T Time" Instagram Live with Tiffany & Co.

Even so, Harris says it's been an adjustment to be "around someone as much as we've been around each other."

Over the last few weeks, the couple have been doing a "really good job" communicating and "being open and honest" about needing space, she adds.

"[We'll] go for a walk or we just go kind of watch [TV] in separate rooms, and then we get excited again to see each other," she says of how they've been decompressing.

They've also tried to keep date nights alive, and "cooking for each other" has been "key," adds Krieger, 35, who surprised her wife with a dozen roses on Mother's Day in honor of their "little fur babies."

The couple both play for the Orlando Pride — Krieger is a defender, while Harris is a goalkeeper — and many of their fans long picked up on their chemistry together before they confirmed their relationship.

“We wanted to be professional and make sure that we showed up every day and did our job and it wasn’t just because we were together, it was because we love what we do, and we’re really good at what we do,” Krieger previously told PEOPLE. “And that was most important for us.”