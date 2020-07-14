Soccer's Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris on Balancing Their Marriage & Careers: 'We Have to Make Time'

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris opened up about their marriage and soccer careers in Allure's August 2020 cover story

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are all too familiar with balancing their relationship with their successful careers as pro soccer players.

The U.S. soccer stars, who tied the knot this past December, opened up in Allure's August 2020 cover story about how their marriage withstands their busy sports schedules.

"The team comes first," Harris, 34, told Allure. "We actually don't [often] stay in the same room [on the road]. If we are in the same room, we're in separate beds because sleep is a huge part of our recovery."

"I think that's the hardest part," the professional goalkeeper said. "We don't get really good time together. We have to make time even though we see each other all the time. It's tricky."

Despite the pair's busy schedules, Krieger, 35, said that they always take time at the end of each day to check in on one another.

"Sometimes, when we go to bed, we will say, 'What was your favorite part of today?' or 'What do you want to accomplish tomorrow?' " the defender said. "This is a good way to check in."

Image zoom Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Norman Jean Roy for Allure

Harris and Krieger — who both play for the Orlando Pride — began dating a decade ago when they met as members of the U.S. Women’s National soccer team.

Last year, the couple — along with fellow members Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and more — drove the team to victory at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.

Now seven months after they said "I do," Harris and Krieger have set their sights on starting a family — but acknowledge the sacrifices that come with it.

"We talk about having kids a lot," Harris told Allure. "The unfortunate part is someone's going to have to give in their career. Which is not fair. Because we both love our jobs and have waited our whole lives for these moments. Just taking a year off ... where does that fit in? I can't even take a weekend off."

Image zoom Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris Norman Jean Roy for Allure

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harris and Krieger have been spending far more time together than they had initially thought after they got married.

In May, Harris said during a "T Time" Instagram Live with Tiffany & Co. that while it's been an adjustment to be "around someone as much as we've been around each other," she noted that the couple have been doing a "really good job" communicating and "being open and honest" about needing space.

Image zoom Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris

"[We'll] go for a walk or we just go kind of watch [TV] in separate rooms, and then we get excited again to see each other," Harris said of how they've been decompressing.