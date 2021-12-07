Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Traded to NJ/NY Gotham FC: 'Let's Get This Party Started'

The married, two-time World Cup soccer champs have both been traded from the Orlando Pride to the NJ/NY Gotham FC

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are making the move to the Big Apple!

The two-time World Cup soccer champs, who met at the U.S. women's national team training in 2010 and married in December 2019, have both been traded from the Orlando Pride to the NJ/NY Gotham FC, according to a team announcement, Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ali and Ashlyn to our Gotham FC family," Head Coach Scott Parkinson said in a statement. "They've played and won at the highest level and shown tremendous passion, courage, and leadership on and off the field. They're special players and, more importantly, special people who will help make this club better."

Gotham FC also shared the news via Instagram, alongside a trio of photos of the players, with the caption: "New York's Best Kept Secret. Welcome to the club @ashlynharris24 and @alikrieger 👏"

Krieger, 37, spent five years with the Pride as a defender on the field, but the soccer star said she was "honored" and "grateful" for the opportunity to now be a part of Gotham FC.

"I've heard great things about the club, its officials, and the knowledgeable coaching staff. I'm eager to gain a new perspective both on and off the field and having a lot of fun as we work to win an NWSL championship," said Krieger. "I'm ready to give this city everything I have and to start this new journey with my family!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Krieger's Pride teammate and wife Harris, 36, will also be joining the Gotham team, after six years as the Pride's goalkeeper.

Harris said she was "excited" to be making the trade to Gotham. "Their communication and transparency have been top class and I look forward to playing for an organization that takes pride in these values," she shared. "Gotham FC has already made our family feel at home and I could not ask for a better situation. I am grateful and humbled by their trust in us and we look forward to meeting the team and preparing for the 2022 season. Let's get this party started, fam!"

In August, the moms of one were featured in PEOPLE'S Family Issue, where they opened up exclusively about the evolving family dynamic since welcoming 9-month-old daughter Sloane Phillips, earlier this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris On Motherhood: "Sloane Has Brought So Much Meaning to Our Lives"

"Family comes first now," Harris said at the time. "Before, to be the best at what we do, we've had to put ourselves first. That's kind of been our life since we were kids. Now that we have a child, our day just begins when we get home from training. Our life revolves around our child and what she needs and showing up for her in all capacities."