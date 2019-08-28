Alexis Ohanian Wore a D.A.R.E. Shirt to Serena Williams' U.S. Open Match Against Maria Sharapova

Fans are accusing Alexis Ohanian of trolling after he wore a D.A.R.E. T-shirt to wife Serena Williams‘ match against Maria Sharapova at the 2019 U.S. Open.

The Reddit co-founder, 36, kept the shirt hidden underneath his jacket for the beginning of the match on Monday, but when Williams, 37, beat Sharapova 6-1, 6-1, he stood up, revealing the article of clothing, which promotes the “education program that seeks to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs and violent behavior.”

Below the acronym on Ohanian’s shirt was the phrase “Keeping Kids Off Drugs.”

Social media users made note of Ohanian’s choice of clothing on Twitter, suggesting that it is in reference to Sharapova, 32, receiving a two-year ban for doping by the International Tennis Federation in 2016.

Sharapova failed a doping test at Australian Open in January of that year, testing positive for Meldonium, a drug that can help an athlete’s endurance and rehabilitation. (It had not been a banned substance in the tennis world until this year.)

“The second drag of Serena-Sharapova match happened off the court, with @AlexisOhanian in a D.A.R.E. shirt. If you know, you know,” one viewer tweeted.

Image zoom Alexis Ohanian ESPN2

RELATED: Big Names at the Big Show: All of the Celebrities Watching the U.S. Open This Year

“Alexis Ohanian showing up to the match between Serena & Maria Sharapova in a D.A.R.E. t-shirt is the type of solidarity in pettiness I need from my partner,” a different fan wrote.

Vulture magazine’s Kathryn VanArendonk also joined the conversation, tweeting, “Once again: Alexis Ohanian is a premiere wife guy and everyone needs to get on his level.”

It is not immediately clear if Ohanian wore the T-shirt to deliberately take a jab at Sharapova. A rep for Ohanian did immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

With Williams’ victory against Sharapova at the 2019 U.S. Open, she maintained her perfect record against the Russian athlete, earning her 19th consecutive win over Sharapova, dating back to the 2004 WTA Finals.

Image zoom Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

The match was tightly contested for the first few points, but was quickly dominated by Williams, who built a 4-1 lead and went on to take the first set, 6-1.

The second set wasn’t much different, as Williams brought herself to an early lead with her aggressive play and eventually won, 6-1.

“She’s such a good player,” Williams said of her opponent after the victorious match, according to Tennis.com. “When you play her, you have to be super focused. Every time I come up against her, I bring out some of my best tennis.”

Williams now advances to play American Catherine “Caty” McNally, the 17-year-old wild card, in the second round on Wednesday.

The match between Williams and Sharapova marked the first time the players faced off at the annual Flushing Meadows event.

Image zoom Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova Kena Betancur/Getty Images

RELATED: Serena Williams ‘Can’t Imagine’ Taking Just Two Weeks of Maternity Leave: ‘It’s Impossible’

The last time the two played one another was in the 2016 Australian Open, though they were scheduled to compete during the fourth round of the 2018 French Open before Williams pulled out due to a pectoral muscle injury, according to the Women’s Tennis Association.

Ranked as a No. 8 seed, Williams is looking to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title, tying the record for most grand slam wins with Margaret Smith Court. The mother of Alexis Olympia has already surpassed tennis champion Steffi Graf’s 22 titles.