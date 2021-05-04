Alexis Ohanian Shares How Wife Serena Williams Helped Him Learn to Unplug: ‘I Really Took This to Heart’

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are busy bees – but without rest, you can't be your best.

Ohanian, 38, opened up about how the four-time Olympic gold medalist, 39, gave him a stern talk on why it's important to unplug.

"Five years ago, I got some of the highest praise of my life — or at least I thought it was — because Serena told me, 'You work even harder than me.' And I was like, 'All right, yeah, I'm doing it right. This is the nicest thing you could have ever said to me,' " he began on Tuesday's episode of the What I've Learned, with Arianna Huffington podcast.

Williams then told the Reddit co-founder that it was "not a compliment," Ohanian recalled.

The proud father says the tennis pro told him, "I love that you work hard, and you clearly love what you do, and you're great at it. And that's awesome, but you need to have ways to turn off and unplug, or else you're not going to be your best."

"So I really took this to heart, and to this day, she'll still call me on this stuff and be like, 'Yo, unplug. It's going to be fine.' And so it's one of the things that I still work on to this day," Ohanian shared.

The couple – who got married in 2017 and share 3-year-old daughter Olympia – has also been practicing gratitude more often.

"What I've started bringing more into my life is finding time in the day to take moments of appreciation. Both my wife and I are doing this because we want our daughter to be appreciative," Ohanian told Huffington during the podcast episode.

The tennis pro opened up about her marriage in a candid chat for Bumble's The Question Game in March, revealing that relationships are not always bliss.