Alexis Ohanian Thanks Serena Williams for Making Him the 'Happiest Man in the World' on Anniversary

Happy wedding anniversary to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated four years of marriage with the Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur showering his wife with love on Instagram and Twitter.

"4 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world and our little family keeps me feeling more grateful every day. Nov 16 will always be a very special day for our family ♥️. Happy anniversary @serenawilliams," Ohanian, 38, wrote along with a photo from their wedding day.

"Thank you for bringing this joy named Olympia into our life even though you always fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights," the father of one continued.

Ohanian also shared a photo of them with 4-year-old daughter Olympia at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard, which Williams executive produced with her sisters. King Richard follows the Williams family's rise to champions status in the tennis world, led by Serena and her sister Venus Williams' father Richard.

Serena and Ohanian first met by chance in May 2015 while they were staying at the same hotel in Rome during the Italian Open. After dating for over a year, Ohanian proposed in December 2016 at the same Rome hotel.

Then, they welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia, in September 2017.

And two months later, in November 2017, the couple wed in a New Orleans ceremony attended by her sister Venus Williams, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Kelly Rowland and Ciara, among others.

Ohanian recently raved about his wife in September in honor of her 40th birthday.