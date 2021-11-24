Alexis Ohanian Says 'Building' a Life with Serena Williams Was 'Best Work I've Ever Done'

Life together just keeps getting better for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian, 38, celebrated four years of marriage to his wife on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a heartfelt message alongside an image of the couple during their family vacation to Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

"4 years! Many more date nights to come," said Ohanian in his Instagram caption. "It takes work, but building this family with you is the best work I've ever done @serenawilliams."

Williams, 40, and Ohanian first met by chance in May 2015 while they were staying at the same hotel in Rome during the Italian Open. After dating for over a year, Ohanian proposed in December 2016 at that hotel.

They welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia, in September 2017, then got married two months later in a New Orleans ceremony attended by Williams' sister Venus Williams, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Kelly Rowland and Ciara, among others.

Earlier this month, the Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur showered his wife with love on Instagram and Twitter to mark their wedding anniversary.

"4 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world and our little family keeps me feeling more grateful every day. Nov 16 will always be a very special day for our family ♥️. Happy anniversary @serenawilliams," Ohanian wrote along with a photo from their wedding day.

"Thank you for bringing this joy named Olympia into our life even though you always fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights," he continued.