The couple Williams met in 2015, welcomed daughter Olympia in 2016 and wed in 2017

Alexis Ohanian Returns to Spot in Italy Where He Met Wife Serena Williams: ‘Life Is Unexpected’

Back where their love was born!

Alexis Ohanian revealed he had returned to the pool at the Rome Cavalieri hotel in Italy on Friday, the spot where he first met wife Serena Williams. The pair are currently in Italy for the Italian Open, during which Williams, 39, played her 1,000th career match. She ultimately lost to Nadia Podoroska.

"Every morning here in Rome I've come back to where my life changed forever for a cup of coffee just like I did that fateful morning," said Ohanian, 38. "Now there's a spunky 3 year old with me who's my everything. Life is unexpected & beautiful."

The tennis star, 39, and the Reddit co-founder met in Rome on May 12, 2015, just before Williams was meant to play her first match at that year's Italian Open. The pair told Vanity Fair that initially, Ohanian had sat at a table Williams and her camp were planning on using for breakfast. Williams and her crew attempted to get Ohanian to move by telling him there was a rat near the table, Vogue reported, before the athlete ultimately invited Ohanian to join her.

In his post this week, Ohanian — who shares daughter Alexis Olympia, 3, with Williams — referenced the faux-rodent debacle.

"Still no rats here," he teased.

Ohanian and Williams also posed for a selfie together that he tweeted Friday, showing off their casual looks for the day. "Fit check," wrote Ohanian.

In December 2016, Ohanian proposed to Williams at the Cavalieri hotel. Williams announced her pregnancy on Snapchat in April 2017, welcoming Olympia in September of that year.