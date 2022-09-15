Alexis Ohanian Is Jokingly Frustrated with Tom Brady After Serena Williams Says She May Un-Retire Too

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian may have to reschedule their winter break plans!

On Tuesday night, Williams, 40, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and was asked about her retiring from professional tennis.

Fallon questioned, "There's no chance of you pulling a Tom Brady?" referencing the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's brief retirement earlier this year. The tennis champ responded, "You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend."

"That's what I want to say," the 23-time Grand Slam champion laughed.

After watching the interview, Williams' husband Ohanian jokingly called out Brady on Twitter Wednesday for putting the idea in her head.

"Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here ...." the Reddit founder, 39, wrote.

Williams announced last month that she'll be "evolving away from tennis" after the US Open and that she and Ohanian want to have a second child.

The tennis legend had an incredible run at the US Open, narrowly losing in the third round and looking like she was back near the top of her game. In post-game interviews, she continued to hedge on whether this was really the end of her pro career, but after her final match Williams was more definitive.

"I don't think so, but you never know," she said. "I don't know."

Last month, Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, after the tennis champion announced her move away from the sport.

He shared a photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and legacy.

"I've seen over the last 7 years how much y'all love my wife — what she means to so many, worldwide," wrote Ohanian. "It's unlike anything I've ever seen. Plenty of folks have told me 'how Reddit changed their life,' but the scale & impact of 'how Serena changed my life' stories absolutely dwarfs it."

He continued, "And that's just the stuff I hear when people come up to me to say hi. You simply cannot overstate the breadth and depth of influence she's had on so many people. As far as I can tell, she has no idea. @serenawilliams doesn't think about it, or even realize it."

Ohanian, who wed Williams in Dec. 2017, also added a photo of a fan holding up a sign for his wife that read, "Queen."

Williams appreciated the sweet message, leaving multiple heart emojis in the comments of her husband's post.