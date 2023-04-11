Alexis Morris Says She Deserves More 'Credit' for LSU's NCAA Championship Win (Exclusive)

The last two weeks have been nonstop for former LSU Tigers guard Alexis Morris, who was selected by the Connecticut Sun during the WNBA Draft on Monday.

"I'm overwhelmed," Morris, 23, tells PEOPLE as she sits down at Spring Studios in New York City, just moments after league commissioner Cathy Engelbert called her name.

"The last couple of weeks, I definitely became more confident," she says.

The former Tigers guard, who says confidence has always come naturally to her, has worked hard to become a strong leader for her teammates, making her a valuable asset to Connecticut's basketball team.

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty

"I perfected leadership, leading my team to the national championship — that's not easy to do, especially with inexperience and being the only one experienced in it that has played on that stage," says Morris, who made it to the Sweet Sixteen with Texas A&M in 2021.

Morris had 21 points, nine assists and a steal in LSU's title victory win over Iowa in the 2023 NCAA Championship on April 3.

"A lot of people just see the scoring and the assist," she says, "but it's the little messages and me talking and trying to keep everybody calm and relaxed" that she believes helped lead her team to a win.

"I think I don't get enough credit for the leadership piece."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During "tight situations" for her former LSU team, Morris says she became a grounding voice for her teammates. "I always just tell my team, 'Hey, right here, everybody just relax, don't panic.' It's usually the same message. Usually, just say, 'Everybody just calm down, relax. We've been in this position before. Just trust coach and just trust the system and trust the work that we put in.' "

The 2023 title was LSU head coach Kim Mulkey's fourth — she previously won three national championships with Baylor before finding a title team in Louisiana.

Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty

RELATED Kim Mulkey Holds Back Tears During LSU Championship Parade: 'This is My Home'

Mulkey, 60, showed up to support Morris during Monday's draft, and her former teammates Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson reached out to her before the draft ceremony, she says. "They sent me videos! I love them for that. I appreciate y'all. Y'all know what it is."

Morris will make her WNBA debut on May 19 when the Connecticut Sun faces the Indiana Fever.