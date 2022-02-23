Alexander Zverev Apologizes for Outburst, Attack on Umpire Chair That Resulted in Mexican Open Expulsion

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday," read the tennis star's apology, in part

Alexander Zverev was expelled from the Mexican Open after an angry outburst Tuesday night in Acapulco, Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, the 24-year-old tennis star lashed out at the umpire after losing a doubles match. The incident happened after Marcelo Melo and Zverev lost to Great Britain's Harri Heliovaara and Lloyd Glasspool 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 at the tournament.

After hitting the umpire's chair three consecutive times Zverev sat back down briefly and then got up again, the AP reported. Once he got up for the second time Zverev started shouting at the umpire and said, "You f---ing destroyed the whole f---ing match. The whole f---ing match, you destroyed." Following the outburst, he hit the umpire's chair again with the racket. The umpire reportedly pulled his feet back to avoid being struck by the racket.

Shortly after, it was announced that Zverev — who was meant to compete in the round of 16 in the men's singles tournament — had been removed from Mexican Open play.

Alexander Zverev

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said, according to a tweet from the official tournament account.

Zverev has since issued a public apology and said that he also privately apologized to the umpire in a statement that was released via the tournament's Twitter account.

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday," he said. "I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable."