Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are both celebrating their birthdays with separate European trips

Alex Rodriguez Is Vacationing in France at Same Time as Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

France is one popular vacation destination.

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have both been spending time in St. Tropez, enjoying their own separate vacations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lopez, who turned 52 on Saturday, traveled to the European destination to celebrate her birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck. Meanwhile Rodriguez, who turns 46 on Tuesday, also made the trip to celebrate his big day.

"He's with family and friends and people he works with," a source previously told PEOPLE of the retired baseball player, whose engagement to Lopez ended in April. "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."

Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on the water, sharing a steamy kiss with Affleck, 48, aboard a yacht before heading to nightclub L'Opéra where they celebrated with an intimate group of friends.

"They are having a beautiful trip," a source told PEOPLE. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Lopez and Affleck also made their rekindled romance Instagram official on Saturday when they shared a photo of themselves sharing a passionate kiss.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on luxe yacht Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

"5 2 … what it do …" the singer and actress captioned some photos of them. Although her pal Leah Remini previously posted a photo of them at her birthday party, it was the first time the lovebirds shared a glimpse at their relationship on their own social media accounts.

Lopez and Affleck originally began dating in July 2002 after filming Gigli together. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding, just days before the date, and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Alex Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez | Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Over the past week, Rodriguez has also posted photos from his own European trip.

"​​Let the festivities begin 🛥 #EuroTrip," he captioned one smiling waterfront picture. Meanwhile, alongside another snap, which showed him hanging out on a boat with pals, he simply wrote "peace."

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Madly in Love' as They Plan for a Future Together: Source

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, Rodriguez shared with his followers that he's choosing to focus on himself since his split from Lopez.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," a post on his Instagram Story read.