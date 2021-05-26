Alex Rodriguez to Deliver Graduation Address for Verizon's Virtual Commencement Series

Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor and Global STEM Advocate to Global STEM Speaker Aisha Bowe will also give speeches as part of the upcoming series

Alex Rodriguez will be sharing some words of wisdom with the class of 2021.

The former New York Yankee will deliver a virtual graduation speech during Verizon's second "Ready for Anything" commencement series, which is being held June 3 and June 17.

Rodriguez, 45, is just one of several leaders that will offer their wisdom during the series. Other speakers include Global STEM Advocate to Global STEM Speaker Aisha Bowe, performer Bob the Drag Queen, and Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villaseñor.

In addition, improvisational hip-hop comedy musical group Freestyle Love Supreme Academy will provide real-time, original compositions during the series.

"While parts of the world are starting to transition back to limited in-person events, many graduates around the globe are still not able to celebrate together," Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon, said in a statement. "This series is a way for us to connect with these graduating students and acknowledge their strength and resiliency."

The "Ready for Anything" series will stream on Verizon's Twitter and LinkedIn at 11:00 a.m. EST on June 3 and 17.

Rodriguez's participation comes amid a month of headline making for the entrepreneur and former athlete. In mid-April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez announced their breakup with a joint statement after getting engaged in March 2019 following two years of dating.

Since then, Lopez, 51, has been spending time with ex Ben Affleck, 48, 17 years after the two broke off their own engagement in 2004.

While Lopez has been reconnecting with Affleck, Rodriguez is choosing to focus on himself.

Rodriguez shared his newly-single mindset on his Instagram Story Sunday. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," a text post on his story read.