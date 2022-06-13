A source close to Rodriguez told PEOPLE he is "casually dating" fitness model and influencer Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez Spotted Kissing Woman in Capri, Source Says 'They're Just Having Fun'

Alex Rodriguez was spotted cozying up to a woman in Italy over the weekend.

TMZ posted photos of the New York Yankees legend kissing a blonde woman — identified as fitness model Kathryne Padgett — while at a night club in Capri, Italy.

Rodriguez, 46, and Padgett, 25, were seen dancing and playing tambourines during their night out. The ESPN broadcaster and his date enjoyed glasses of white wine before sharing a public kiss, according to TMZ.

A source close to Rodriguez, whose engagement to Jennifer Lopez ended last year, told PEOPLE that he and Padgett are "casually dating" right now, but the relationship is still very new.

"They are just having fun," the source added.

Over the weekend, Padgett posted a photo of herself and Rodriguez aboard a yacht with friends. "Italian summer nights," she wrote in the caption.

Additionally, the source told PEOPLE that the trip to Italy is a family-friendly affair, and that Rodriguez's daughters were also in Capri, along with his ex-wife. "Cynthia [Scurtis] and the girls are all with them. They are having a great time," the source said.

Rodriguez and ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis share two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella. The divorced couple remain close and frequently spend time together with the girls.

"The couple's interactions have gotten better over the years, and they ended up co-parenting in a very positive way for all," another source told PEOPLE. In April, the whole family traveled to Minnesota to watch Rodriguez's Minnesota Timberwolves compete in the NBA playoffs.