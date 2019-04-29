Alex Rodriguez Shows Off His Throwing Arm During 'a Catch' from Box Seat with Tony Kemp

Straight outta left field!

Alex Rodriguez proved he’s still got it when he took a break from commenting on Sunday night’s Houston Astros game and got his head in the game.

On Monday afternoon, the 43-year-old retired MLB star shared a video of himself on Instagram catching and throwing a baseball with Astros player Tony Kemp, who was pitching from the outfield.

“Best part about calling the game from the Crawford boxes? Having a catch during the break! Thanks to @tonykemp6 for throwing with me,” Rodriguez captioned the footage.

In addition to sharing the video, the three-time AL MVP also shared more videos of the evening on his Instagram Story, which featured clips of him commenting on the game in addition to different angles of him playing catch with Kemp.

Prior to attending the Astros game on Sunday evening, Rodriguez and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez met up with former Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines in Waco.

Starstruck by meeting A-Rod and J. Lo, Chip called the weekend with the power couple a “Twilight Zone of hot people.”

“What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there’s me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!,” Chip wrote.

Rodriguez commented on the now famous pic, “Thanks for having us.”

The foursome’s meeting appeared to be an extension of Rodriguez’s anniversary gift to Lopez, a FaceTime call with Joanna.

Lopez is a self-proclaimed super fan of the HGTV couple, who aired their final episode in April 2018.