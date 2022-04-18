Rodriguez brought the whole family along to watch his Minnesota Timberwolves compete in their first game of the 2022 NBA playoffs

Alex Rodriguez brought the whole family along for the first game of the NBA Playoffs!

Rodriguez, 46, snapped a selfie with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and their two daughters, Natasha and Ella, on Saturday ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves' first playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas joined the group as well.

The Rodriguez squad was all smiles in the group selfie shared on Instagram. "Memphis Bound," Rodriguez wrote as his caption alongside a basketball emoji. "Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning #Game1," Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez's "one goal" for the trip was accomplished over the weekend. The former New York Yankee and current NBA owner's young Timberwolves squad stole the first game of the series in a 130-117 win over Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies.

Rodriguez and his daughters enjoyed a walk through New York City on Friday before the whole group left for Memphis. The father-of-two took his Instagram followers along on his outing with his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13. "Weekend vibes," Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez and Scurtis, who married in 2002, went their separate ways in 2008.

A source told PEOPLE that Rodriguez and Scurtis, 49, have a "good relationship now" despite their tense public divorce. "There was a great deal of animosity and jealousy when Alex and Cynthia split," the source told PEOPLE. "The couple's interactions have gotten better over the years, and they ended up co-parenting in a very positive way for all."

Rodriguez became a partial owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021 alongside entrepreneur Marc Lore. According to The Athletic, Rodriguez and Lore purchased the franchise for approximately $1.5 billion.

Alex Rodriguez Hangs With Ex Cynthia and Daughters ahead of NBA Playoffs Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The billion-dollar deal included ownership of Minnesota's WNBA franchise, the Minnesota Lynx as well.

Rodriguez congratulated his NBA team on their big April 16 win on Twitter. "That's one! Great start, great performance today. @Timberwolves @MarcLore," wrote the former MLB superstar.

Rodriguez has been a vocal leader for the Minnesota NBA team led by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Following their April 12 win, which cemented their spot in the playoffs, Rodriguez wrote, "So proud of this team. True heart, hustle and grit tonight all game long. A real TEAM win fueled by that incredible crowd."