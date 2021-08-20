When Alex Rodriguez gifted the sports car to Jennifer Lopez two years ago, he explained in a YouTube video at the time that the pop star hadn't "driven in 25 years"

Alex Rodriguez Seemingly Poses with Red Porsche He Once Gifted to Ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is looking toward the future — but still holding onto a few things from his past.

On Thursday, the retired New York Yankees player, 46, shared a photo on Instagram posing in front of his fleet of cars — including what appears to be the 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche he gifted ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday.

The vehicle, which retails for $146,420, came from Ocean Auto Club. At the time, the dealership even customized Lopez's gift with a "JLo" license plate and matching car mats.

In Thursday's post, Rodriguez smiles as he leans against the Porsche, sporting a tan suit and an olive green tie.

"I'm super down to earth," he captioned the photo.

Two years ago, the car was a special gift for Lopez because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube page at the time, she hadn't "driven in 25 years."

"What do you get someone who already has everything?" Rodriguez asked in the video. "You have to be creative."

Lopez gushed over the gift in the video, telling Rodriguez: "I love it. I've never had a car before. I love it. I love it Papi. I'm crying. My heart is beating so fast. I haven't driven in so long, but that's like a little car I can manage."

Alex Rodriguez, jennifer lopez

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," a source told PEOPLE in April, adding that the kids "are okay" amid the breakup. "They want to be as considerate of them as possible. Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part. She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Rodriguez said he's "in a great place" four months after their split, adding that he and his daughters are currently focused on "all the positive" things in life.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez said.