Alex Rodriguez 'So Grateful' as He Celebrates Birthday in St. Tropez at Same Time as Ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is feeling "grateful" as he celebrates his 46th birthday.

The retired MLB star shared a celebratory Instagram post Tuesday, his birthday, sharing several snapshots of his St. Tropez vacation.

"I'm feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone," The Corp podcast host wrote in the caption.

"I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all! #46#AgeIsJustANumber," he concluded.

Included in the photos was a snap of Rodriguez cheesing in front of a neon "46" display in front of a private jet, as well as several pictures of the athlete smiling with various groups of friends. The post also included a video of Rodriguez riding in a small boat alongside a much larger yacht.

On his Instagram Story, he shared a group shot from his "birthday brunch," and reposted a tribute from his youngest daughter Ella, 13. He is also dad to Natasha, 16.

"Happy bday daddy," Ella wrote, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo in an embrace.

Rodriguez's French getaway comes the same week that ex Jennifer Lopez, with whom he split in April, celebrated her 52nd birthday — also in St. Tropez.

"He's with family and friends and people he works with," a source previously told PEOPLE of Rodriguez. "He's doing great and celebrating his birthday and Minnesota Timberwolves sale."

Meanwhile, Lopez celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Ben Affleck; the couple made their rekindled romance Instagram official on Saturday.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair "are having a beautiful trip."

Rodriguez and Lopez announced their breakup in a joint statement in April, saying they realized they "are better as friends and look forward to remaining so."