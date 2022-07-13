"Look, we had a great time," he said of their relationship, adding, "more importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do"

Alex Rodriguez Says Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Lopez Is 'the Most Talented Human Being'

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez only has good things to say about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The baseball superstar joined Martha Stewert on her Martha Stewart Podcast Thursday, where he dished on his feelings about his ex Lopez and how he's been spending his time post-breakup.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer — and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day — she's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that's alive today," Rodriguez, 46, told Stewart.

"Look, we had a great time," he continued. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

And Rodriguez said that he's doing well post-breakup.

"You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14," he said.

Rodriguez's children, the 17-year-old Natasha and 14-year-old Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, are his "number one focus in life," he said.

The entrepreneur continued to get more personal with Stewart. "You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. And I remember as a young man praying and saying, you know, dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that's gonna be my number one responsibility in life. And it's been the greatest gift."

Although he was recently seen enjoying some quality time with Kathryn Padgett, Rodriguez said he's not currently dating anyone, but rather focusing on Natasha and Ella. "I'm actually just spending a lot, a lot of time with my girls. Trying to be at home more," he told Stewart, 80, when asked about his love life.

He also shared that he's "very lucky to have a great co-parent and friend," in Scurtis.

Rodriguez said that Natasha, a junior in high school, has been looking at colleges, including Michigan, Yale and Princeton. And her career interests are quite different from her father's.

"She is athletic, but her whole mission is to follow Broadway and to one day be in Broadway, New York, and be a dancer, singer or producer," he told Stewart.

Ella, on the other hand, just might follow in her father's footsteps to the sports business industry.

"My younger daughter is a little bit more of a hybrid. She likes the dancing, but she's really into producing and she's really savvy when it comes to business," Rodriguez shared, adding that she has ambitions in both sports and entertainment.