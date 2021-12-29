Alex Rodriguez Praises Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis on Her Birthday: 'A Wonderful Mom and Role Model'

“Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have,” Alex Rodriguez wrote in a touching tribute to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis on Tuesday

Alex Rodriguez is sending love to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis on her birthday.

The former MLB star, 46, penned a sweet message to Scurtis, 49, with whom he shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, on Twitter Tuesday in honor of her special day.

"Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters' lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration," Rodriguez began. "A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!"

"You're a wonderful mom & role model to our incredible daughters. You always put their needs first & helped shape them into strong young women," he continued, commending their dedication to raising their daughters together despite their 2008 divorce. "I've always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I'm extremely lucky because some people have a 50-50 split of time w/their kids…"

"With us, it feels more like 100-100," Rodriguez wrote, adding, "Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that."

Rodriguez concluded his post by thanking Scurtis for giving him "the two greatest two gifts any man could have."

In addition to his touching tribute to his ex-wife, Rodriguez also shared a few photos of himself, Scurtis and their two kids from over the years, including a picture from the birth of one of their daughters, a few family photos, and a picture of Scurtis with the Ohio State mascot.

Although "there was a great deal of animosity and jealousy when Alex and Cynthia split" in 2008, a source told PEOPLE in June, the exes have a "good relationship now, having put their kids ahead of everything else."

"They have love and caring from both sides. And each parent admires how the other handles the kids," the insider explained.