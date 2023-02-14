Alex Rodriguez Posts Sweet Tribute for Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro on Her Valentine's Day Birthday

The couple kicked off their celebration at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Monday night

Natasha Dye
Published on February 14, 2023 03:34 PM
Photo: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez is busy this Valentine's Day!

The former MLB star posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro on for her birthday, which just happens to fall on Valentine's Day.

"HBD Jac," Rodriguez, 47, wrote in the post's caption. He pieced together a thoughtful Instagram Reel which included photos and videos of Cordeiro, 42, spending time with him and his family, including his daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella — whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The thoughtful montage featured photos of the couple posing during various date nights and while working out together, along with home videos of the family enjoying quality downtime at home.

On Monday, Cordeiro joined Rodriguez in Dallas to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that Rodriguez partially owns, take on the Dallas Mavericks. The couple sat courtside for the game, in which Minnesota defeated Dallas' new All-Star duo in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

"Big win in Big D," Cordeiro wrote in another story she posted after the game.

Alex Rodriguez Posts Sweet Tribute to Jaclyn Cordeiro for Valentines Day
Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram

The couple were first romantically linked in October, and went Instagram official two months later.

A source shared with PEOPLE in December that Rodriguez has met his match in the fitness instructor, who is the founder of training program Jacfit.

"She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," the source revealed. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and bodybuilding."

Cordeiro's interests align with what the former New York Yankees player typically looks for in a partner: "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life."

In addition to sharing a passion for health and wellness, the source said "they also share parenting in common" as Cordeiro has two children of her own.

"I think she is serious about him," the source continues, but adds, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now...he seems to be happy for the moment."

