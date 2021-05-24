Alex Rodriguez Posts About Stepping Into 'a New Beginning' After Split from Jennifer Lopez

While Jennifer Lopez steps out with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez posted about "remaining patient" as he enters a new chapter of his life

It's been just over a month since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement, but it looks like both stars are moving on.

While Lopez has already been reconnecting with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, Rodriguez is choosing to focus on himself.

Rodriguez, 45, shared his newly-single mindset on his Instagram Story Sunday. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," a text post on his story read.

It continued, "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

Alex Rodriguez Instagram Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Story | Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The baseball star's update comes a week after a source told PEOPLE Rodriguez was "not thrilled" about ex-fiancée Lopez, 51, spending time with Affleck, 48, 17 years after the latter two broke off their own engagement in 2004.

"It definitely hurt his ego," the source claimed after Affleck was spotted at Lopez's home in Los Angeles in late April before taking a days-long trip to Montana together. "[Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off," the source confirmed.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck From left: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic; John Sciulli/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Lopez and Rodriguez initially got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating, but announced their breakup with a joint statement mid-April 2021.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," read their statement at the time. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez and Rodriguez had publicly acknowledged their romantic issues on March 15, with him flying to visit her in the Dominican Republic days later.

A Latin music insider told PEOPLE Affleck's January breakup from actress Ana de Armas may also have played a role in his reunion with Lopez.