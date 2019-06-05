Alex Rodriguez Admitted Years Ago That His 'Dream Date' Would Be with Jennifer Lopez

As if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez weren’t couple goals already!

An old video of Rodriguez from 1998 has resurfaced thanks to the MLB Network, and it shows the then 23-year-old admitting that his “dream date” would be with none other than his now fiancée, Lopez.

In the video, an interviewer behind the camera can be heard asking the former New York Yankees player, “What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?”

To which the young Rodriguez confidently — and without hesitation — responds, “Jennifer Lopez, hopefully you can find me a date with her.”

Fast forward to 2017 (when Lopez and Rodriguez first announced their relationship) and the former athlete landed his dream date. The retired MLB player reposted the video on his Instagram on Tuesday, joking that he knew it would happen one day.

“I just had a feeling 😂,” he captioned the video, reposting it from the MLB Network’s page.

Image zoom Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Seeing her future husband admit he has long had a crush on her left Lopez gushing in the comments.

“OMG… I love this too much ♥️♥️♥️,” the World of Dance judge wrote.

The pair got engaged this past March when Rodriguez popped the question with a 16-carat diamond ring during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas, nearly seven weeks after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in February.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez are beginning to talk about the wedding, wanting a more intimate ceremony and celebration, but have yet to finalize any details as Lopez’s schedule is swamped with her upcoming It’s My Party tour, which kicks off on Friday, June 7, in Inglewood, California.

“Her schedule is extremely intense, but she is super excited,” the source said. “Alex is very supportive and will be at most of her shows over the summer. They will travel as a family all around the U.S.”

Rodriguez’s support is obvious in his endless Instagram stories from Lopez’s rehearsals, but his fiancée also spoke about their relationship to the Today show in May, explaining their mutual understanding and love for one another.

“We just complement each other,” she said of the former MLB star on the Today show. “He’s super supportive. He allows me to be who I am. I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and to be his best self. And we just help each other be better people, in a way.”