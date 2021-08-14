The retired Yankees player posed for a fun selfie with the star of the 1989 film during the baseball event in Iowa

Alex Rodriguez Hangs Out with Kevin Costner and Gushes Over Field of Dreams Game: 'So Much Fun'

Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas on the Fox MLB Pregame show at the MLB Field of Dreams game Fox Sports 'MLB at Field of Dreams', Dyersville, Iowa, USA - 12 Aug 2021

Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams game was truly a dream come true for Alex Rodriguez — and in more ways than one.

The retired New York Yankees star, 46, was one of several past and present players to participate in the special event this week in Dyersville, Iowa — the site of the 1989 film. Rodriguez even got to pose with Kevin Costner, who starred in the iconic sports movie.

Naturally, the athlete listed Field of Dreams as No. 1 on his list of top 5 Costner movies.

"So much fun hanging out with Kevin Costner on our set at The Field of Dreams yesterday," Rodriguez wrote Friday on Instagram alongside a smiling shot of the dynamic duo.

Rodriguez's former team was on the losing side of a Hollywood-esque ending to Thursday night's highly-anticipated game against the Chicago White Sox, but he still seemed to have a ball nonetheless.

Before the game, Rodriguez teamed up with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz to film a special extended promo for the game, which aired on Fox. In the clip, the former rivals re-enact some of the most memorable scenes from Costner's hit film, with a little added comedy.

In the first scene, Rodriguez hears a voice in the corn say the famous line, "If you build it, he will come." After failing to get an answer from Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt — two of his fellow Fox Sports panelists — Ortiz pops up behind him and asks, "Hey Alex! Is this heaven?"

"No, loco!" Rodriguez shouts in response. "This is Iowa, knucklehead."

Later on, Ortiz and Rodriguez emerge from the corn. "Papi, we need to go the distance. Would you play a little catch with me?" Rodriguez asks his former foe.

"Oh! You want to have a catch with me? Hell to the no!" Ortiz quips in response.

"You're still a Yankee. I'm still a Red Sox," he added, pulling at both of their jerseys. "That will never happen, son. See ya when I see ya."

Costner, 66, also made a special entrance out of the cornfield during the opening ceremony for Thursday's game in a nod to the movie.

kevin costner Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

The actor — who portrayed Ray Kinsella, a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts ghosts of baseball greats — made his way to the mound before players from both teams also emerged from the corn.

"30 years ago, on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," Costner said in a speech before the game. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again. But now we're on a field that Major League Baseball made."

"We've kept our promise, Major League Baseball has kept its promise, the dream is still alive. There is probably just one more question to answer – is this heaven? Yes it is," he added, a nod to one of the film's famous quotes. "This field is for the players. Good luck today."