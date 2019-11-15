Alex Rodriguez Jokingly Talks About Marrying Jennifer Lopez During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alex Rodriguez isn’t so keen on having millions of people watch as he and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot.

The famed baseball player — who popped the question to the dancer in March — revealed new details about the couple’s wedding plans during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

While Rodriguez, 44, told Fallon that he and his fiancée have yet to pick a venue for the nuptials, the late-night host shared that he had a “good idea” of where the two should have their wedding: Super Bowl LIV!

Since the Hustlers actress, 50, is set to headline the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, Fallon tried to convince the former Yankees star that “everyone would love it” if they publicly got married during the performance.

“It would be the first time anyone’s done it,” Fallon suggested. “There’s like a hundred million people watching, no one’s ever done a wedding during the Super Bowl halftime show it would just be epic. C’mon!”

Rodriguez, on the other hand, was not so into the idea of so many people watching the couple’s nuptials. “One hundred million people, we’re trying to think a little smaller,” he said. “More like a hundred people, maybe,” the former athlete laughed.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Says Jennifer Lopez Has Been Rehearsing for 6 Weeks for the Super Bowl

“But if you do that then you don’t have to worry about inviting people,” chimed Fallon.

Rodriguez then joked that maybe he could “save some money” if he went for the idea. “If it’s all-inclusive, NFL, FOX they can all pay for it,” he added.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Rodriguez and Lopez recently started their wedding celebrations with an engagement party at the end of September.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple partied the night away in Los Angeles in honor of their upcoming trip down the aisle.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March after over two years of dating. The retired MLB star popped the question during their getaway in the Bahamas.

In March, a source told PEOPLE that the kids will “definitely” play a huge role in their upcoming wedding. Lopez is mom to 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 15 this month, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source said. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Their Love with Engagement Party in Los Angeles

Although the couple has played coy about most of the details of their nuptials, the “On the Floor” singer recently revealed that she’s chosen a very special man in her life to walk her down the aisle — her son, Max.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Lopez said the couple “don’t know yet” where they’ll be tying the knot. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans. We’re talking about a lot of places but I don’t know yet,” she said, adding that they haven’t settled on a date either.

Lopez revealed in a video on her YouTube channel that the couple will tie the knot “next year.”

“Now it’s been three years now,” the star said of her romance with Rodriguez. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year.”