Alex Rodriguez Jokes About 'Investing in Blinds' After Viral Bathroom Photo

Alex Rodriguez may have had his privacy violated recently, but it appears he has no hard feelings over the situation.

Nearly a month after a photograph of the former Yankees player sitting on the toilet circulated around the Internet, Rodriguez, 43, spoke out about the incident during an appearance on Fox5’s Good Day New York.

Though Rodriguez revealed that he had no plans to take legal action over the invasive matter, he joked that he does, in fact, have plans to visit a store that sells blinds very soon.

“I’m certainly not suing,” Rodriguez told the hosts during Monday’s segment. “The one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there! I wasn’t ready for the picture. It is what it is.”

“I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am!” the former baseball player jokingly added.

The photo, which surfaced on May 16, shows Rodriguez wearing a blue shirt with his pants down, sitting on the toilet and texting in his New York City apartment bathroom.

The image, which was taken through his window by someone in the adjacent building, also featured the former athlete’s white bathrobe, monogrammed towels, and glass-doored shower, and eventually went viral on social media.

When asked if he had determined who snapped the picture, Rodriguez admitted to the Fox5 hosts that his team didn’t know yet but confirmed that an investigation was still underway in an effort to prevent this from happening to someone else.

“We are still doing an investigation because you don’t want the next person for that to happen,” he shared. “It’s really a weird thing.”

Despite feeling violated, the father of two acknowledged the silver lining in the situation. “I’m happier that it was me [rather than] my better half [Jennifer Lopez] or one of the children.”

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rodriguez did not let the viral photograph prevent him from enjoying time with his fiancée and their children in the weeks following the negative encounter.

The athlete-turned-businessman shares two daughters Natasha, 14 and Ella, 11, with ex Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez, 49, shares 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex Marc Anthony.

On May 29, the retired MLB player joined Lopez and Anthony at son Max’s school concert, where he shared a video of himself sandwiched between the famously musically gifted former pair.

As kids can be heard singing Dolly Parton‘s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” in the background of the clip, Rodriguez panned his camera from Lopez to Anthony as they both dramatically mouthed the lyrics to the song.

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” Rodriguez captioned the post.

A day later, Rodriguez gushed over his eldest daughter following her middle school graduation.

“How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in high school?!” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram photo, which shows himself along with Lopez and Scurtis smiling alongside Natasha.

Rodriguez also remained present on social media this past weekend when he and Lopez took their daughters to the Ariana Grande concert in Miami at the American Airlines Arena.

Sharing footage from the concert, Rodriguez and Lopez’s daughters appeared to have a blast as they enthusiastically danced and sang the night away. The former Yankee even joked that “it was “20,000 teenagers + Jen and I in building.”

The girls later got to meet and hug the famous singer after the concert, which Rodriguez also documented on his Instagram story. “Thank you @arianagrande for the most incredible show & for being so kind to the kids!!” he happily captioned the video.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez with their kids Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after more than two years together, and they started blending their families early on in the relationship.

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,’ ” Lopez previously told PEOPLE of how well their families clicked.