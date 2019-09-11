Alex Rodriguez Says His Exes Will Be Invited to Wedding to Jennifer Lopez: 'The More the Merrier'

Alex Rodriguez thinks “the more the merrier” when it comes to his upcoming wedding to Jennifer Lopez — this potentially including his exes.

The former Yankee player, 44, dropped a few hints about the big day during his Tuesday appearance on GMA 3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, after sharing with co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer that he mostly does “a lot of nodding” when it comes to wedding planning.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up,” he laughed.

Trying to get more answers out of the athlete, Strahan introduced a game of “This or That” where the host asked Rodriguez various questions about dance styles and food choices at the wedding reception.

The game took a turn when the MLB legend was asked if he and Lopez’s previous spouses will score invites to the nuptials.

“Exes invited to wedding or ex-free zone?” Haines asked.

“I would say exes invited to wedding. All-inclusive. The more the merrier,” Rodriguez answered, prompting Strahan to stand up and shake the former player’s hand.

Lopez, 50, shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Prior to her marriage to Anthony, the singer and actress was married from Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

Before Rodriguez was engaged to Lopez, he was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, with whom he shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

The former Yankee also gave viewers one major detail about the possible location of the wedding.

“I got one clue for y’all. One wedding clue,” he said. “It’s gonna be a long flight.”

Palmer was quick to guess, “It’s in Dubai!”

“I’m not gonna get into that,” A-Rod added. “But no.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after more than two years together.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the pair likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead opt for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

The Hustlers star also revealed in a video on her YouTube channel in June that the couple will tie the knot “next year.”

“Now it’s been three years now,” the mother of two said of her romance with Rodriguez. “[We’ll get married] soon, not soon-soon but next year. I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time. Never been married in a church.”