Alex Rodriguez Is Single and Focusing on His Family, Source Says
The retired baseball player is spending time with his teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella
Alex Rodriguez is putting family first this holiday season.
The former baseball player, 46, is currently single and spending "a lot of time with his daughters and enjoying every minute of it," a source tells PEOPLE amid rumors about Rodriguez's romantic life.
Rodriguez — who shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — is "a good father and family means a lot to him," according to the insider.
The source adds that the retired shortstop is "having a great time with his life and family."
The MBL veteran — who split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April — often documents life with his daughters on Instagram, including recently smiling for a selfie and posing together at the University of Michigan. Rodriquez also celebrated Thanksgiving last month with his loved ones including Natasha, Ella and Scurtis.
Back in October, the baseball analyst also referred to himself as "single" during his coverage of the American League Division Series with fellow broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Frank Thomas for Fox Sports.
As the group discussed how several Tampa Bay Rays players were spotted eating popcorn in the dugout during a matchup against the Boston Red Sox, the highlight reel showed a 2010 video of Rodriguez enjoying the snack with then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz, prompting a laugh from the retired athlete.
"It's not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game," Burkhardt explained as footage of Rodriguez being fed popcorn by Diaz while attending the Super Bowl XLV played.
Rodriguez then replied with a smile, "KB, that's maybe why I'm single."
