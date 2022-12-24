Entertainment Sports Alex Rodriguez 'Seems to Be Happy' with New Girlfriend: 'Both Fitness Obsessed,' Says Source "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness," a source tells PEOPLE of Rodriguez, emphasizing that "it is a major part of his life" By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines and Linda Marx Linda Marx Instagram Twitter Linda Marx is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business. She is an internationally syndicated writer and columnist, and a regular writer for a variety of publications on subjects like culture, design, profiles, politics, pets, business, travel, sports, fashion, lifestyle, humor and art. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 24, 2022 01:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram Alex Rodriguez has met his muscle-minded match. As a 14-time MLB All-Star, it's no surprise that Rodriguez makes health and wellness a top priority in his life — and thanks to his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, he's not alone in his fitness-focused endeavors. "She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," a Miami source tells PEOPLE of the fitness instructor and founder of Jacfit. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building," the source adds of the couple who were first romantically linked in October, per Page Six. Cordeiro's interests align with what the former Yankees player typically looks for in a partner, according to the source: "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life." RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram The source says that she is as into weightlifting, nutrition and body building maintenance as he is — all of which Cordeiro never shies away from posting on her Instagram account. In fact, she recently shared a video on Dec. 20 working out alongside Rodriguez. Rodriguez made their romance Instagram-official on Saturday, posing with Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella in front of a beautifully decorated tree during a Christmas party in New York City. In addition to sharing a passion for health and wellness, the source says "they also share parenting in common" as Cordeiro has two children of her own. "I think she is serious about him," the source continues — but adds, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now." "He is a good father and went through a lot with the Lopez breakup," the source continues, "But he seems to be happy for the moment. I just don't see anything more than that, at least for now." Meanwhile, another A-Rod source — who describes Cordeiro as beautiful, bright and educated as well as driven in her career and her life — says they are happy as a couple. "They are enjoying their lives now, but I don't know how serious it is," the source says. Alex Rodriguez Thinks He'll 'Make a Wonderful Partner or Husband' After Learning from His 'Biggest Mistakes' Alex Rodriguez/Instagram An insider previously told PEOPLE in September that Rodriguez and fitness model Kathryne Padgett broke up after they began dating over the summer. "It just ran its course," the insider said. Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett Split After Summer Romance Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement last April, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The couple began dating in 2017, and they announced their engagement in March 2019. Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee remains close with Natasha and Ella's mother Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008. In April, the four traveled to Memphis together, along with Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas, to see the Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, of which Rodriguez is a part owner.