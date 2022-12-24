Alex Rodriguez 'Seems to Be Happy' with New Girlfriend: 'Both Fitness Obsessed,' Says Source

Alex Rodriguez has met his muscle-minded match.

As a 14-time MLB All-Star, it's no surprise that Rodriguez makes health and wellness a top priority in his life — and thanks to his new girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, he's not alone in his fitness-focused endeavors.

"She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," a Miami source tells PEOPLE of the fitness instructor and founder of Jacfit. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building," the source adds of the couple who were first romantically linked in October, per Page Six.

Cordeiro's interests align with what the former Yankees player typically looks for in a partner, according to the source: "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life."

Jaclyn Cordeiro/Instagram

The source says that she is as into weightlifting, nutrition and body building maintenance as he is — all of which Cordeiro never shies away from posting on her Instagram account. In fact, she recently shared a video on Dec. 20 working out alongside Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made their romance Instagram-official on Saturday, posing with Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella in front of a beautifully decorated tree during a Christmas party in New York City.

In addition to sharing a passion for health and wellness, the source says "they also share parenting in common" as Cordeiro has two children of her own. "I think she is serious about him," the source continues — but adds, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now."

"He is a good father and went through a lot with the Lopez breakup," the source continues, "But he seems to be happy for the moment. I just don't see anything more than that, at least for now."

Meanwhile, another A-Rod source — who describes Cordeiro as beautiful, bright and educated as well as driven in her career and her life — says they are happy as a couple. "They are enjoying their lives now, but I don't know how serious it is," the source says.

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

An insider previously told PEOPLE in September that Rodriguez and fitness model Kathryne Padgett broke up after they began dating over the summer. "It just ran its course," the insider said.

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement last April, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The couple began dating in 2017, and they announced their engagement in March 2019.

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee remains close with Natasha and Ella's mother Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008. In April, the four traveled to Memphis together, along with Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas, to see the Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, of which Rodriguez is a part owner.