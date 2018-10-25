Alex Rodriguez Feels He Pays 'Excessive Amounts' to Ex-Wife Amid Spousal Support Dispute: Source

Alex Rodriguez is looking to reduce his support payments to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis a decade after the pair reached a divorce settlement.

“They have been discussing his payments for awhile through lawyers,” a source tells PEOPLE of the exes, who share two daughters: Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10.

“Alex takes good care of his kids and he has been good to Cynthia but feels he is paying excessive amounts to his ex that should be lowered since he is no longer playing ball,” the source says.

Rodriguez, 43, retired from baseball after he was released from the New York Yankees and worked as an adviser to the team as part of his final year of a 10-year, $275 million contract. The father of two currently works for both ESPN and Fox Sports as an analyst during the MLB season, among other projects.

“He is not going to do anything to change what his daughters get from their father or will he change anything about their time with him,” the source says of child support. However, spousal support for Scurtis, 45, is a point of contention for Rodriguez, who has been dating Jennifer Lopez, 49, since March 2017.

“He just feels that his ex needs to come down a bit in what she needs,” the source adds.

Rodriguez has been paying $115,000 a month tax-free in combined spousal and child support since he and Scurtis divorced in 2008, according to TMZ, which also reported that Scurtis is negotiating “nearly $50,000 a month” in the current spousal support dispute.

Attorneys for both Rodriguez and Scurtis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In September 2008, three months after Scurtis filed for divorce, the pair reached a divorce settlement, the New York Times reported that year. Before they wed in November 2002, a prenuptial agreement was set in place, according to the outlet.

PEOPLE previously confirmed Scurtis had asked to keep their $12 million Florida mansion and wanted a cut of his earnings during their marriage.