Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro in Arizona Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl

Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are enjoying some couple's time ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The 14-time MLB All-Star, 47, was seen walking hand in hand with Cordeiro, 42, as they entered the second annual Cash App & Visa h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Cordeiro dressed for the occasion in an orange plunging-neckline top, while Rodriguez sported a black coat with the collar popped in the back. The two appeared to be engrossed in conversation over a couple of cocktails at the event.

A source shared with PEOPLE in December that Rodriguez has met his match in the fitness instructor, who is the founder of training program Jacfit.

"She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," the source revealed. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building."

Cordeiro's interests align with what the former New York Yankees player typically looks for in a partner: "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life."

In addition to sharing a passion for health and wellness, the source said "they also share parenting in common" as Cordeiro has two children of her own.

"I think she is serious about him," the source continues, but adds, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now...he seems to be happy for the moment."

The couple were first romantically linked in October, per Page Six.

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez — who tied the knot with Ben Affleck last summer — officially called off their engagement last April, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The couple announced their engagement in March 2019 after they began dating in 2017.

Rodriguez and fitness model Kathryne Padgett began dating last summer, but an insider told PEOPLE in September that the two had broken up. "It just ran its course," that source said.

Rodriguez made his romance with Cordeiro Instagram-official in December, posing her and his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella — whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — in front of a Christmas tree during a holiday party in New York City.

Super Bowl LVII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, will kick off on the evening of Feb. 12.