Alex Rodriguez said in a recent interview that he and his daughters "learned so much" from his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and His Daughters Are 'in a Great Place' After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'I'm So Grateful'

Alex Rodriguez is "in a great place" four months after he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement.

The retired New York Yankees player, 46, said in a recent interview that he and his daughters Natasha, 16½, and Ella, 13 (whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis), are currently focused on "all the positive" things in life.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.

Rodriguez and his girls lived together as a blended family with Lopez, 52, and her 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian David, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52.

Rodriguez added to ET that he and his daughters now "have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

"So I'm in a great place," he said. "I'm so grateful for where God and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

The interview comes after fans noticed that Lopez deleted most photos of Rodriguez from her Instagram, in addition to unfollowing him. She kept the family photos up that featured Rodriguez and his daughters.

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," a source told PEOPLE in April, adding that the kids "are okay" amid the breakup. "They want to be as considerate of them as possible. Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part. She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids."

Rodriguez celebrated his birthday in St. Tropez last month, expressing his gratitude in a celebratory birthday post.

"I'm feeling so grateful today, not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone," The Corp podcast host wrote on Instagram.

"I couldn't ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll. Here's to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all! #46 #AgeIsJustANumber," he added.