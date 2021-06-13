Alex Rodriguez Calls Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis a 'World Class Mommy' As They Reunite for Workout

Alex Rodriguez has proven that coparents can also make good gym partners.

The retired MLB pro, 45, referred to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis as a "world class mommy" on Saturday, posting a photo of her nurturing skills in the gym. "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls ... Wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," he wrote with the photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He also shared a selfie with Scurtis, 48, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008 and shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. They were part of a group completing their final day of 54D, a nine-week fitness program in Miami that costs $4,000, which would explain Rodriguez's recent transformation.

"54D - That's a wrap," he captioned on Instagram. "Today I completed a nine-week journey with 22 of my classmates. I couldn't be more proud..We took on this challenge together - with family, with @ARodCorp team members and friends."

Rodriguez previously opened up about coparenting with Scurtis on the Raising the Bar podcast. "It's been a really, really nice experience for us," he said. "I'm very friendly with [Cynthia's husband] Angel, he's wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me."

Alex Rodriguez Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The former New York Yankee and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez officially broke off their engagement in April after attempting to work through their issues. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Rodriguez also recently opened up on his Instagram Story about adjusting to life as a single man. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he wrote. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life."

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Enjoys 'Dinner Date' with His Daughters After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'My Girls'