"I've always known that ⚽️ fans are among the most passionate in the world, but witnessing the atmosphere at the Bridge took it to another level," the former baseball player wrote on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez Attends His First U.K. Football Match: 'All I Can Say Is Wow'

Alex Rodriguez was quite impressed by his first U.K. football match!

On Wednesday, the former MLB star shared a series of photos from a match between the Chelsea Football Club and the Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. In the snaps, Rodriguez poses in the stands, chats with players, and even speaks into a microphone from the field.

"Tonight I attended my first football match ever. And all I can say is … WOW, what an incredible experience," he captioned the carousel of images. "As Americans we grow up around the 'big four': Baseball, basketball, American football and hockey. But worldwide, it's obvious that the king of sports is football, or soccer here in the U.S."

He continued, "I've always known that ⚽️ fans are among the most passionate in the world, but witnessing the atmosphere at the Bridge took it to another level."

"The facility, the fans, the history. All of it was second to none. 👏 👏 👏," he added. "I also had the privilege of meeting @cmpulisic and @romelulukaku! They were great to talk with and i have so much respect for the conditioning of these athletes. #superstars."

Last week, amid rumors about Rodriguez's romantic life, a source told PEOPLE that the former baseball player is currently single and spending "a lot of time with his daughters and enjoying every minute of it."

Rodriguez — who shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — is "a good father and family means a lot to him," according to the insider.

The source added that the retired shortstop is "having a great time with his life and family."

Rodriguez posted photos from the family meal to Instagram, including a group picture and sweet shot with his teenage daughters.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃❤️ #Grateful," he captioned the snaps.

In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez said he was "in a great place" months after the split from Lopez, adding that he and his daughters are currently focused on "all the positive" things in life.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," Rodriguez said at the time.