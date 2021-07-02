Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their split back in April after getting engaged in March 2019

Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Not Being Invited to Jennifer Lopez's Friend's Party Following Split

Alex Rodriguez is suffering from some serious F.O.M.O.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old athlete commented on an Instagram post from Stevie Mackey — the vocal coach and close friend of his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez — asking about an invite to a party that he was hosting.

Mackey shared a duo of posts on Tuesday from the event, which he dubbed as "THE BEST TACO TUESDAY EVER," that showed several artists and various other guests in attendance. Lopez, 51, was seen in one of the videos, according to Entertainment Tonight.

When Mackey posted a clip of Stephanie Ferrett performing at the bash, Rodriguez commented on the post, "Where is my invite – Stevie?!"

The playful remark prompted Mackey to reply, "Anytime brother!! Haha."

Alex Rodriguez Stevie Mackey's Instagram comments | Credit: Stevie Mackey/Instagram

Rodriguez and Lopez initially got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating, but announced their breakup with a joint statement this past April. Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez ultimately broke up with the retired MLB star.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," read their statement at the time. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez has since moved on from her relationship with the former Yankees player, rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck, 48, were engaged in 2002 and costarred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli.

They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to say "I do," officially splitting by January 2004.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Lopez "is incredibly happy" spending time with Affleck, noting, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Back in May, an insider told PEOPLE that Rodriguez was "not thrilled" about his ex-fiancée spending time with Affleck 17 years after the two broke off their own engagement.

"It definitely hurt his ego," the source claimed after Affleck was spotted at Lopez's home in Los Angeles in late April before the two took a days-long trip to Montana together.