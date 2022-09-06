Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett Split After Summer Romance

The former New York Yankee is single, PEOPLE has confirmed

Published on September 6, 2022
Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett leaving machine gun Kelly's after party
Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett. Photo: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett have split, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"It just ran its course," a source told PEOPLE of their relationship. But there's no bad blood between Rodriguez and Padgett, who realized they're "better as friends," according to the insider.

Page Six was the first to report the news of the couple's split on Sunday. A source close to the couple told the outlet, "They're good friends — they're just each single. They broke up, but they're super tight. It's all good."

Padgett, 25, and the 47-year-old former New York Yankee never defined their relationship publicly, maintaining that they were "casually dating" over the summer as the two were spotted together at nightclubs and parties in Italy; Ibiza, Spain and New York City.

In June, Padgett posted a photo of herself and Rodriguez aboard a yacht with friends. "Italian summer nights," she wrote in the caption. They were spotted again later that month holding hands in New York City after partying with Machine Gun Kelly after his sold out concert at Madison Square Garden.

The couple first made headlines in June, after Padgett posted the yacht photo, but her earlier Instagrams suggest she and Rodriguez had been seeing each other for months before their Italian date night. Back in March, Padgett posted several photos sitting courtside at a Minnesota Timberwolves game. Rodriguez is a partial owner of the team.

The relationship seemed to be getting more serious after Padgett started spending time with Rodriguez's daughters in Italy, along with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"Cynthia and the girls are all with them. They are having a great time," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Rodriguez and Scurtis share two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella. The former couple remain close and frequently spend time together with the girls.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez may have subtly confirmed his new relationship status on Instagram.

"Dinner for one...Yankees game," he wrote in an Instagram Story.

