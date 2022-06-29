Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett Seen Hand-in-Hand Leaving Machine Gun Kelly's After Party in NYC
Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett are enjoying some quality time in New York City!
The former New York Yankee, 46, was seen walking hand-in-hand with the fitness model as the two left Machine Gun Kelly's after party at Catch Steak following his sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.
The ESPN broadcaster was wearing jeans and a button up shirt while Padgett wore a nude-colored strapless dress.
The pair was spotted kissing, dancing and playing tambourines earlier this month during a night out in Capri, Italy.
A source close to Rodriguez, whose engagement to Jennifer Lopez ended last year, told PEOPLE that he and Padgett are "casually dating" right now, but the relationship is still very new.
"They are just having fun," the source added.
That weekend, Padgett posted a photo of herself and Rodriguez aboard a yacht with friends. "Italian summer nights," she wrote in the caption.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker, son of Travis Barker, were also spotted holding hands leaving Tuesday's after party after he joined MGK for a surprise performance on stage earlier that night.
Earlier this week a source told PEOPLE that the teens, both 18, were spending time together.
"They're seeing each other, and it's early stages," the source said.
Romance speculation heated up after the new couple was photographed leaving Landon's concert together earlier this month.
The rumors continued when the two both shared Instagram Stories of new tattoos they received from the same Los Angeles-based artist (@ar.bel) earlier this week.
The TikTok star and the punk-rocker were also reportedly spotted leaving the party for D'Amelio's sister Dixie's debut album a letter to me in Los Angeles together.