Alex Rodriguez Celebrates 44th Birthday with Yankees-Themed Bash Alongside Fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez Kelvin Fernandez/Instagram; Getty Images

Happy birthday, Alex Rodriguez!

Days after celebrating fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday with an epic bash in Miami, the couple had another party in honor of Rodriguez turning 44.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez began sharing photos and videos from the Friday night bash, which appeared to be a celebration of the athlete’s career with the New York Yankees.

Various photos from the Miami bash show party decorations featuring the retired slugger’s name and jersey number.

Additionally, his festive tiered cake also featured the team’s symbol as well as the trademark pinstripe pattern that appears on their home jerseys.

In another touching nod to his time with the team, Rodriguez shared a clip from the evening, which showed him dancing with one of his daughters as well as Lopez to Alicia Keys’ anthem “New York.”

Image zoom (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Michael Metuakore

Although Rodriguez couldn’t resist getting on the dance floor for his big day, Lopez’s celebrations have taken their toll on him.

In an Instagram video he shared earlier on Friday, the former MLB star revealed that he was feeling “so sore.”

“Jennifer’s done 28 shows in about 58 days,” Rodriguez shared. “She has two more here domestically here in Miami. Last night for her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50. I danced for about an hour and seven minutes.”

Even two days after the party — which took place at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island — Rodriguez was not feeling too hot, even after a variety of remedies.

“I couldn’t get out of my bed tonight,” he explained. “I’ve iced. I’ve done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I’ve been drinking coffee all day. I’m a mess. She went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept ten hours. Am I the only one that can’t recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?”

The “Medicine” singer’s birthday party featured a number of celebrity guests, including LA Reid, Ryan Seacrest, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Ashanti.

The famous couple also brought their blended family out to party — Rodriguez’s children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 11.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source inside the party told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”

Image zoom (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez MediaPunch/Shutterstock

According to the source, Rodriguez and Lopez were busting their moves out on the dance floor until around 3 a.m.

“Rodriguez refused to be out-danced by his dancing queen fiancé, taking his jacket off and opening his shirt to get a little extra wiggle room,” the source said.