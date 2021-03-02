Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel and Chloe Kim Team Up for New Women-Focused Media Company

The company, dubbed TOGETHXR, was formed to help amplify women's voices in the world of sports

U.S. Olympians Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Simone Manuel, and Chloe Kim are starting a new brand designed to amplify women's voices in the world of sports and beyond.

On Tuesday, the all-star team announced the formation of TOGETHXR, a media and commerce company they say will incorporate activism, culture, wellness, fashion, and beauty into its offerings. With content aimed at Gen Z and Millennials, TOGETHXR hopes to change the way women are depicted in media and sports.

"We have our individual legacies as athletes through championships and medals, but what's most important to us is championing for the next generation of women — because that will be the legacy that lasts," the four athletes said in a statement about the company's debut, which mentioned a study that found women's athletics only receive four percent of sports media coverage.

"We're proud to have worked as a team to create TOGETHXR — a brand that elevates women's voices and celebrates where sport and culture converge​,​" they added.

Image zoom From left: Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel, Sue Bird and Chloe Kim | Credit: Raven B. Varona

Along with the announcement, TOGETHXR — which is operated and funded by the private equity-backed holding company, Magnet Companies — released the first trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Fenom. The first season focuses on national boxing champion Chantel "Chicanita" Navarro, a 17-year-old from California hoping to make it to the Olympic stage. Another docuseries set to debut in April will follow a group of competitive female surfers from Hawaii.

"TOGETHXR is the crossover between lifestyle, culture, and sport," Morgan, a 31-year-old striker with the Orlando Pride, said of the company on Twitter.

"I am proud to be one of four phenomal co-founders of this brand," she added of Bird, a player with the Seattle Storm; Kim, who won an Olympic snowboarding gold medal in 2018; and Manuel, a swimmer won two gold medals at the 2016 Olympics. "We got sick of waiting for someone to build some space for us, so we did it ourselves," said Morgan.

Manuel — who is also the first Black woman to earn an individual medal in Olympic swimming — shared her excitement on social media after the company made its debut.