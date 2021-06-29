Alex Morgan Is Sharing Her 'Really Authentic' Daily Olympic Workouts That 'Cater to Everyone'

Alex Morgan is sharing her fitness secrets!

The two-time World Cup champ, who just got named to the U.S. women's national team's Olympic roster for the Tokyo Games, partnered up with iFit to share two workout series aimed at helping people take control of their fitness journey.

In planning the workouts, the most important factor for Morgan was making sure it was accessible for anyone — not just an Olympian.

"It was really exciting for me for the very first time to kind of open up to people and share my workouts with them and create something that was really authentic to who I am and what I actually do," Morgan, 31, tells PEOPLE.

"I wanted to make sure that I was able to cater to everyone. I didn't want to make it very difficult," she adds. "I'm a professional athlete and I work out every single day. I do this for a living. So I wanted to make sure that I was able to show somebody what I did on a daily basis, but without them not being able to complete it."

The series also comes in handy ahead of the Olympics, where Morgan will be competing for her second gold medal after she helped the team claim the top prize at the 2012 London games. The preparation also comes just over a year after welcoming her first child, daughter Charlie, in May 2020.

"I feel like my body is feeling the best it's felt since the 2019 World Cup," she says. "I feel like I'm really getting my stride back on the field and I'm kind of every day figuring out how to be a mom and a professional athlete at the same time."