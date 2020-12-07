Alex Morgan Scores First Goal Since Welcoming Daughter: 'Mom Goals, Goal Goals'

Alex Morgan, who is on loan with London's Tottenham Hotspur, scored her first goal since July 2019 during a game on Sunday

Alex Morgan helped Tottenham Hotspur F.C. earn their first win of the Football Association Women's Super League season this weekend when she converted a penalty shot for her first goal since becoming a mother earlier this year.

The 31-year-old soccer star is currently in England while on loan from the Orlando Pride and was on hand as the Spurs took on the Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. During the 84th minute of the game, Morgan scored a penalty shot, which helped propel the team to an eventual 3-1 win. The victory was the Spurs' first for the year, as their previous seven matches ended in four losses and three draws, according to Yahoo Sports.

The outlet reported that while a limited amount of fans were allowed into the stadium for the game because of the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan's 7-month-old daughter, Charlie, and her husband, Servando Carrasco, were both in attendance.

Morgan's goal was her first point since netting the game-winner in the United States Women's National Team's 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 2, 2019.

"Mom goals, Goals goals," USWNT said on Twitter while marking Morgan's achievement. "@Alexmorgan13’s goal today helped clinch the win for @SpursWomen and marked her first goal for club or country since becoming a mom."

After scoring in Sunday's game, Morgan was high-fived and celebrated by her teammates before she was substituted out for rest.

Last month, Morgan spoke to PEOPLE about what it's been like adjusting to life overseas while being a new mother.

"[Carrasco] actually came over here about two or three weeks ago, so it's been really nice having the family together again. But it was really difficult being away from him, with Charlie for a month to two months," she said. "Obviously, in the last 10 years that we've been together, we've spent a lot of time away from each other, but we haven't had a baby or a daughter, and that creates a more difficult element of being apart from each other."

