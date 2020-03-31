Soccer Star Alex Morgan Says Postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics Was the ‘Right Decision'

Image zoom Radka Leitmeritz exclusively for Glamour

Alex Morgan is on board with the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a new interview for Glamour magazine’s Goals Issue, the 30-year-old opened up about her thoughts on the move to push back the games until July 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Overall it’s just the right decision,” the pregnant athlete — who is due in April, three months before the Olympics would have been held — told the outlet.

The soccer star explained that while she “tried to look at [the decision] from a team perspective” it was difficult to not take into account all the other stressors in her life, including the current coronavirus pandemic and her original goal to get back in shape before the games began.

RELATED: Alex Morgan Says She’s ‘Scared’ of Delivering Daughter Without Husband amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With regard to everything going on, Morgan voted for a postponement in a U.S. Olympic Committee survey ahead of the official decision, asserting it would be “the best decision to level the playing field for all athletes in all events.”

Image zoom

Even though Morgan now doesn’t have the 2020 summer games to prepare for, that doesn’t mean she’s not thinking about her future.

“If I have no goal to try to achieve, then that’s not true to the core of who I am,” she explained.

RELATED: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Officially Rescheduled for July 23, 2021

Still, the athlete wants to take advantage of her extra free time.

“There are a hundred things that have been going through my mind,” she said. “Now I have more time to deal, and I’ll have more time with my daughter without the endless questions.”

“I can figure it out with a little more calm and a little more clarity.” Morgan added to Glamour. “I have to look to the positives.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) executive board announced Monday that the Summer Olympics would now be held from July 23 through August 8, 2021.

“Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement following their decision.

The IOC and Japanese organizers explained that the new dates would give health officials, as well as everyone involved with the Olympics, “the maximum time” to deal with the pandemic and disruption it has caused around the world.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.