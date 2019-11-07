Alex Morgan Hopes to 'Get Back on the Field' for 2020 Olympics Just Months After Giving Birth

Image zoom

The next year is bound to be a big one for soccer star Alex Morgan.

After exclusively announcing her pregnancy to PEOPLE in October, Morgan says she plans on competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July, just months after her daughter’s expected due date in April.

“I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible,” Morgan told USA Today. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo.”

The 30-year-old Orlando Pride and U.S. women’s national soccer team forward told the outlet that she believes she can quickly return to Olympic-level condition in time for the games.

“There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing the sport that they love at the highest level,” she said.

“I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I’m going to the next city to play,” Morgan added. “And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I’ve been playing for all my life.”

Morgan married MLS player Servando Carrasco in 2014. This will be their first child together.

“We are so overjoyed to grow our family,” she told PEOPLE in October. “She’s the best World Cup gift I could have asked for.”

According to ESPN, Morgan scored six goals during the Women’s World Cup this year.

Morgan won’t be the only new mom hoping to make her mark at the Olympics next year.

Champion track and field sprinter Allyson Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn last November via C-section after she experienced a serious complication 32 weeks into her pregnancy. Camryn spent weeks in the NICU after she was born two months early. Felix told PEOPLE in October that the 2020 Games will be her last.