Alex Morgan and Her Family Test Positive for COVID: 'All in Good Spirits and Recovering Well'

Alex Morgan and her loved ones have tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed Tuesday.

The U.S. soccer star, 31, tweeted that she contracted the novel coronavirus "while in California over the holidays." Morgan — who welcomed her first child with husband Servando Carrasco, daughter Charlie Elena, on May 7 — explained that she and her immediate family are "recovering well."

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well," she said. "After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

Morgan recently moved overseas after signing with London's Tottenham Hotspur F.C. this past summer. After playing with the team five times, her contract ended and she will return to play for the NWSL, NBC Sports said in December.

She traveled last month to California to spend Christmas with her extended family, including her sister Jennifer, who shared a group photo on Instagram tagging Morgan and Carrasco on Dec. 26.

In November, Morgan spoke to PEOPLE, reflecting on life as a new mom, as well as her move to London and navigating the "unknown" of the pandemic.

"I think when I was in my last month of pregnancy was when the pandemic started to get quite bad. So I think there was some stress involved, just because so much unknown was out there at the time," she said. "I think that was probably the most difficult part for me, wondering how it would affect pregnant women, if I were to get COVID. If my husband would be able to be in the delivery room with me. When I would next be able to see my family and introduce Charlie to my family."

"But, once we had Charlie, I feel like being able to spend so much time as a family was just a really, really positive," she added, explaining that the 2020 Summer Olympics postponement gave her more time to recover after giving birth.

"I felt like I was able to just stop feeling that selfishness of wanting to get back on the field right away after having Charlie," said Morgan. "And I was just like, 'Okay, she could come on her own timeline. I get to stay home and just be a mom and I don't need to — after a couple of weeks or whatever — rush off to the gym, rush off to the field.' I really was on her schedule and it was really, really nice."

"As terrible as the pandemic is for so many businesses, for so many people, for so many families and those who lost loved ones, I feel very fortunate to be able to see the positives in this. And that is to be able to spend way more time with my family than I ever had imagined before," she added at the time.