MLS Player Alejandro Bedoya Scores Goal and Then Demands Gun Control: 'Do Something Now!'

Major League Soccer player Alejandro Bedoya made a bold statement to Congress regarding gun control after he scored a goal over the weekend.

Bedoya, co-captain of the Philadelphia Union, scored a goal during Sunday’s match against D.C. United in Washington, and after running around to celebrate, the soccer star demanded Congress take action against gun violence.

“Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!” Badoya, 32, yelled in a microphone before running back onto the field to continue playing.

Earlier that day, the soccer star shared his feelings on the gun control debate via Twitter, following the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

“Seeing more thoughts and prayers bulls—,” he tweeted. “Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society. Do something!!! Enough!!!”

In a second tweet, Bedoya noted that it was time for a change, writing, “I’m not a policymaker either. I’m shouting at those hypocrites to get their s— together. You want some plans. We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition. Better for you?”

Bedoya has previously spoken out after other shootings in the past. Last year, he honored the victims of the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, by wearing a jersey that said “MSD strong.”

On Saturday, 20 people were killed and 26 were injured in the El Paso Walmart shooting. Less than 24 hours later, nine people were killed, and 27 injured, after a gunman opened fire on the streets of a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.

Since the shootings, gun control has once again become a heated debate for the country. Celebrities such as Mandy Moore, Constance Wu, George Takei, Rihanna, and Reese Witherspoon have expressed their prayers and outrage over the tragedies, insisting immediate change to gun laws.

Including the shootings this weekend, 251 mass shootings have now occurred in the U.S. so far in 2019. A total of 520 people have been killed in and at least 2,000 have been injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.