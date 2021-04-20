Aldon Smith Wanted for Allegedly Assaulting a Man Days After Signing with Seattle Seahawks

Aldon Smith is wanted for second-degree battery after allegedly attacking a man at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana, on Saturday night

An arrest warrant has been issued in Louisiana for Aldon Smith, a former Dallas Cowboys player who recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the St. Bernard Parish District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Smith, 31, is wanted for second-degree battery after allegedly attacking a man at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette on Saturday night, according to officials.

The district attorney's office said in a press release that the football player allegedly caused "severe injuries" to the male victim, whose identity has not been released by authorities.

If charged and convicted, a second-degree battery offender faces a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to eight years in prison.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call for medical assistance in the 2500 block of Paul Drive in Meraux at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found a man who claimed he had been "assaulted by an acquaintance" outside of a business in the 8600 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Smith was identified as the suspect by detectives during the investigation, according to authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

Aldon Smith Aldon Smith | Credit: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office

St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia told ESPN on Monday that the victim was choked by his assailant and taken to a hospital for treatment, but did not stay overnight.

The district attorney's office also said that the incident was captured on camera, WDSU reported.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann told the local news outlet that Smith does not have a Louisiana address, but has family in the area.

On Thursday, Smith signed with the Seahawks as a pass rusher.

In the wake of news of his arrest warrant, a spokesperson for the team said in a statement, "We are aware of the reports surrounding Aldon Smith. Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."