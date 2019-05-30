Chicago Cubs Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Falls to His Knees After His Foul Ball Hits a Child

Image zoom Albert Almora Jr. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Fans at Wednesday’s Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros game were left horrified after a small child was struck by a foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

The game, which took place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, came to an abrupt halt during the fourth inning as the child was rushed to medical attention.

Alarmed by the incident, Almora Jr., 25, grew visibly distraught and dropped to his knees. He was so upset that he had to be consoled by his teammates. He was later seen crying after asking security guards about the child’s condition.

Fans were also left visibly upset as the little girl’s father was seen running out of the stands with the distraught toddler in his arms.

Following the incident, the Houston Astros released a statement on the child’s condition.

“The young fan that was struck by a foul ball during tonight’s game was taken to the hospital. We are not able to disclose any further details at this time. The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”

“He rips a line drive down the third-base line and it comes in and it looks like hits someone hard,” David LeVasseur, a fan who was at the game, told the Houston Chronicle.

“It bounces, comes down and hits the guy to my left off ricochet and the next thing you know it’s at my feet. I pick it up and all we heard was screaming,” LeVasseur said.

“All we heard was screaming,” LeVasseur continued. “We just saw this dad pick up a child and run up the stairs. He took off running.”

According to The Chronicle, the baseball had “no traces of blood” on it and there was none near the seat.

According to our sources, the young child was awake, responsive and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The child is expected to be ok. Thank goodness. — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) May 30, 2019

The Astros released the following statement. Our thoughts are with the entire family. pic.twitter.com/f1VGVP1kiu — Houston Astros (@astros) May 30, 2019

Hours later, it was announced that the child is “expected to be okay,” by SportsTalk 790, a local sports-talk radio station in the Houston area.

“According to our sources, the young child was awake, responsive and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The child is expected to be okay. Thank goodness,” the radio station tweeted.

The game eventually resumed and the Cubs won 2 to 1.