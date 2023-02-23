Alabama Basketball Star Brandon Miller Scores Game Winner amid Alleged Involvement in Fatal Shooting

Miller allegedly delivered the gun used to murder a 23-year-old mother on Jan. 15

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on February 23, 2023 02:35 PM
Brandon Miller (24) of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks into the distance during a basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.
Photo: David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Alabama freshman Brandon Miller hit the game-winner against South Carolina in Wednesday's overtime thriller, just one day after police testified to his involvement in a fatal shooting, though he is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

Miller, 20, scored a career-high 41 points in the victory, along with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the game.

However, Miller's future with the team remains uncertain due to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 15 shooting that killed Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old mother, in Tuscaloosa County.

Miller is accused by police of giving now-former teammate Darius Miles the gun that another suspect allegedly used to kill Harris near the school's campus, according to multiple news reports.

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena on February 11, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.
Michael Chang/Getty

Tuscaloosa Police detective Brandon Culpepper testified in court on Tuesday that Miller brought Miles' gun to him shortly before the shooting, after Miles had asked him to do so over text, Alabama Local reports.

According to the news outlet, Miles, 20, has been cut from the team following the charges.

Davis and Miles face capital murder charges, but Miller has not been charged with a crime as of Thursday. "There's nothing we could charge him with," Tuscaloosa deputy D.A. Paula Whitley told AL.com.

Attendees at Wednesday's game seemingly felt Miller should not be playing, as boos and chants of "lock him up" broke out every time he touched the ball, video shared on Twitter showed.

Alabama coach Nate Oats addressed the allegations against Miller on Tuesday with the Alabama news outlet.

Oats said: "We've been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. So it's sad."

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide acknowledges the fans and teammates after knocking down a second half three pointer against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Coleman Coliseum on January 31, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Brandon Sumrall/Getty

Oats also said "nobody knew that was going to happen," regarding the shooting. "Can't control everything anybody does outside of practice," he added. "College kids are out; Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."

The investigator claimed that on the day of the shooting, Miles and Davis were in the backseat of Miller's car while Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of another vehicle, according to the Corvallis Gazette-Times. Miles allegedly told Davis where the gun was located inside the car, whereupon Davis allegedly fired the weapon into the car containing Harris, killing her.

Subsequently, the driver of the other vehicle, Harris' boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, shot back in self-defense and wounded Davis, police said, according to the Associated Press. After his arrest, Miles, a junior reserve, was immediately removed from the Alabama team, the school said in a statement, per the AP.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Harris' son, Kaine. The page says of Harris, "She had a heart of gold and was loved by all."

